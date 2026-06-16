Neymar returns to action for limited training with Brazil at the World Cup

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Neymar was back on the training field Tuesday, returning to action for the first time since…

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Neymar was back on the training field Tuesday, returning to action for the first time since he joined Brazil’s World Cup squad while nursing an injured right leg.

Neymar still wasn’t at full speed, though, and did mostly physical conditioning at the team’s training camp outside New York.

He had undergone tests on his right calf on Monday to determine the progress of the injury that he sustained while playing with Brazilian club Santos on May 17.

The 34-year-old Neymar, playing at his fourth World Cup, has yet to join the rest of the squad in full training sessions during the team’s preparations.

He is not expected to play in Brazil’s match against Haiti on Friday in Philadelphia. The five-time World Cup champions began their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday in Group C.

There was widespread debate in Brazil over whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was on home soil in 2014, should have been called up for the tournament by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

After Tuesday’s training, Neymar stayed on the field and posed for photos with his partner and daughters.

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