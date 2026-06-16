New Zealand’s Tyler Bindon and mom Jenny are the first mother-son duo to play in the World Cup

When Tyler Bindon came in off the bench for New Zealand in its World Cup opener against Iran, he made…

When Tyler Bindon came in off the bench for New Zealand in its World Cup opener against Iran, he made a bit of history with his mom.

Jenny Bindon and Tyler are the first mother and son to play in the World Cup.

Jenny, a goalkeeper for New Zealand from 2004-14, played in the Women’s World Cup in 2007 and 2011, as well as the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012.

Tyler, 21, is a center back who plays in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest. He was a late substitute on Monday night when New Zealand played to a 2-2 draw with Iran. His parents cheered him from the stands in Inglewood, California.

Both of Tyler’s parents are athletes. His father, Grant, was a captain of New Zealand’s volleyball team.

When Tyler was 12, the Bindon family moved to California because Jenny was named an assistant coach of UCLA’s women’s team. Tyler was a product of the Los Angeles FC academy system.

“I find watching him play even more challenging that playing myself,” Jenny Bindon posted on social media last year. “I get more nervous, but he is an absolute joy — an amazing human being.”

The All Whites face Egypt on Sunday in Vancouver, British Columbia. Egypt played to a 1-1 draw with Belgium in its opener on Monday.

There have been more than two dozen fathers and sons who have played in the World Cup. Among them are Claudio Reyna and his son, Gio, who scored for the United States in its win over Paraguay on Friday. Norway’s Erling Haaland is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, who played in the 1994 World Cup.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

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