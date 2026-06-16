New York visits Chicago after Taylor’s 30-point game

New York Liberty (10-4, 7-0 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-9, 1-5 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

New York Liberty (10-4, 7-0 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-9, 1-5 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Liberty -7.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the New York Liberty after Sydney Taylor scored 30 points in the Chicago Sky’s 114-106 overtime loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Sky have gone 1-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 2.7.

The Liberty are 7-0 in conference games. New York is the Eastern leader with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 7.5.

Chicago averages 82.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 81.4 New York allows. New York has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The Sky and Liberty meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Diggins is averaging 15.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Sky. Cardoso is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 81.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Liberty: Anneli Maley: day to day (coach decision), Marine Fauthoux: day to day (coach decision).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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