Netherlands and Morocco head to extra time tied at 1-1 in World Cup Round of 32

GUADALUPE, Mexico (AP) — The Netherlands and Morocco were deadlocked 1-1 heading into extra time in the World Cup Round…

GUADALUPE, Mexico (AP) — The Netherlands and Morocco were deadlocked 1-1 heading into extra time in the World Cup Round of 32 on Monday night.

Cody Gakpo scored in the 72nd minute for the Dutch. After the goal, which was assisted by Crysencio Summerville, the Dutch bench ran onto the field to embrace the 27-year-old Gakpo, who broke down in tears. Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, recently announced that they lost their unborn child.

Morocco’s Issa Diop tied it in the 91st minute, heading in a cross from Chemsdine Talbi.

The teams entered with the highest combined ranking of any Round of 32 match. Morocco was sixth in the world and the Netherlands were seventh.

___

Ethan Wilcox is a student in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.