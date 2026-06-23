Nelly Korda goes for a 3rd straight major at Hazeltine. PGA Tour plays final signature event

LPGA and PGA of America KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Chaska, Minnesota. Course: Hazeltine National GC. Yardage: 6,807. Par: 72.…

LPGA and PGA of America

KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Chaska, Minnesota.

Course: Hazeltine National GC. Yardage: 6,807. Par: 72.

Prize money: $13 million. Winner’s share: $1,950,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (Peacock), noon to 3 p.m. (NBC), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Miyu Yamashita won the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Last time at Women’s PGA: Minjee Lee closed with a 2-over 73 at windy Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for a three-shot victory and her third major title.

Notes: Nelly Korda goes for her third consecutive major championship. The only two women to have won three straight majors in a season were Inbee Park in 2013 and Babe Zaharias in 1950, when the LPGA only had three majors. … Hannah Green won the Women’s PGA when it was last at Hazeltine in 2019. … Hazeltine in 2029 will become the first American course to host the Ryder Cup two times. … Minjee Lee won her title last year at the PGA of America’s new headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The men’s PGA Championship goes there in 2027. … Korda has played in the final group in all but one of her individual tournaments this year. … The major increased its prize money to $13 million, making it the largest purse in the history of women’s golf. … The field includes eight teaching or club professionals. … The LPGA will have two weeks off before going to the next major in France that only became a major 13 years ago.

Next tournament: Amundi Evian Championship on July 9-12.

Next Women’s PGA: Congressional Country Club in 2027.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://www.pga.com/events/kpmg-womens-pga-championship

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PGA Tour

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cromwell, Connecticut.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,844. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open.

Notes: This is the final $20 million signature event of the regular season on the PGA Tour. … Rory McIlroy is skipping the Travelers Championship, his third time this year sitting out a $20 million event. He also missed the Cadillac Championship at Doral and the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. … It was this victory a year ago that put Bradley into the conversation about whether to pick himself for the Ryder Cup. He did not. … The leading five players from the top 20 in the FedEx Cup after this week get in the British Open. The highest-ranked FedEx Cup player not in the field for Royal Birkdale is Bud Cauley at No. 30. …. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark is in the field. The last player to win a signature event the week after winning a major was Scottie Scheffler in 2024 (Masters and RBC Heritage). … Sponsor exemptions went to Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Ben James and Keith Mitchell.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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European tour

ITALIAN OPEN

Site: Torino, Italy.

Course: Circolo Golf Torino. Yardage: 7,214. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $500,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Adrien Saddier.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Patrick Reed resumes his European tour schedule with the first of four consecutive starts through the British Open. He still has a healthy lead over Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai and is playing a fuller schedule. … Joaquin Niemann and Jose Ballester are among LIV Golf players in the field. The LIV Golf Louisiana event was scheduled for this week but postponed. … While the field includes several players who were in the U.S. Open in New York last week, Niemann and Angel Hidalgo of Spain were the only ones who made the cut. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is making only his second start of the year, following the PGA Championship. … Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are playing under an exemption for PGA Tour players who finished among the top 200 in the FedEx Cup last year. … This is Palmer’s nine tournament of the year on PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and European tour.

Next week: BMW International Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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PGA Tour Champions

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

Site: Endicott, New York.

Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,694. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (CNBC), 5-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Allan.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Zach Johnson won the Principal Charity Classic.

Next week: U.S. Senior Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Korn Ferry Tour

MEMORIAL HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,258. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Austin Smotherman.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last tournament: Zack Fischer won the OccuNet Classic.

Next tournament: The Blue Championship on July 9-12.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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Other tours

Epson Tour: Island Resort Championship, Sweetgrass GC, Harris, Michigan. Previous winner: Melanie Green. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, Beroun GC, Beroun, Czech Republic. Previous winner: Casandra Alexander. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Blot Play 9, Golf Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, Pleneuf, France. Previous winner: James Morrison. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open, Crestview CC, Wichita, Kansas. Previous winner: Myles Creighton. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Earth Mondamin Cup, Camellia Hills GC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Shuri Sakuma. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: McCol-Mona Yongpyong Open, Birch Hill CC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiu Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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