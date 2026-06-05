Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki wins Selke Trophy, teammate Cole Caufield takes Lady Byng

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy given to the NHL’s top…

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has won the Frank J. Selke Trophy given to the NHL’s top defensive forward while teammate Cole Caufield was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and skill.

Suzuki, the first choice on 151 of the 198 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the honor announced Friday, posted a career-high 101 points in 2025-26, and the Canadiens outscored their opponents 94-58 at even strength when Suzuki was on the ice. Tampa Bay center Anthony Cirelli finished second followed by Colorado center Brock Nelson.

“It doesn’t happen without him and his leadership every day,” Caufield said of Suzuki, the Canadiens’ top center. “There’s so many things that he does that help the team as a whole. We really follow his lead. It’s very well-deserved, but I think the guys in the room will tell you maybe not expected, but it’s something that we all knew he has in him.”

Caufield was the Canadiens’ first 50-goal scorer in 36 years with 51, and was assessed just seven minor penalties. Newly retired Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, a three-time Lady Byng winner, was second in voting, followed by Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson.

“Special to give Cole his award and all the effort that he put in this season and what he’s done for our team,” Suzuki said. “The enthusiasm every morning that we all need on some tough mornings. It was cool to share that experience with him. We’ve been through a lot together.”

Suzuki and Caulfield were tasked with presenting the other with their award and said they had no idea they themselves were winners until they were surprised last month.

“It got both of us,” Suzuki said on a video conference call of the award ruse on May 11 that was kept secret for 3 1/2 weeks. “We just thought we were both presenting. It was a great job by everyone to keep that on the down low.”

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