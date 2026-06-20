Meyer wins 8th straight decision to start season as Marlins beat Giants 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Max Meyer allowed two runs in five innings to win his eighth consecutive decision to start the…

MIAMI (AP) — Max Meyer allowed two runs in five innings to win his eighth consecutive decision to start the season, Heriberto Hernández homered and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory at home.

Jakob Marsee doubled and singled for the Marlins, who are 13-4 in June and improved to 39-38 to move above .500 for the first time since April 13, when they were 9-8.

Meyer (8-0) labored through his outing, allowing seven hits, striking out seven and walking two. But he completed a perfect fifth to surpass Dontrelle Willis in franchise history to start the season with eight straight wins. Willis won his first seven decisions in 2005.

Casey Schmitt doubled twice and homered for the Giants, who stranded nine runners.

The Marlins chased Giants starter Trevor McDonald (2-5) during a four-run fourth. Hernandez’s two-run blast against reliever Matt Gage capped the scoring and put Miami ahead 6-2. Marsee also hit an RBI single and Otto López scored from third on a double-play groundout with the bases loaded.

With this single in the fourth, López became the first player to reach 100 hits in the majors this season.

Schmitt’s RBI double in the eighth narrowed the gap before Pete Fairbanks pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

McDonald allowed five runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He walked three and hit three batters. It was the right-hander’s second consecutive outing in which he failed to complete four innings.

The Giants erased their second one-run deficit in the early innings with Schmitt’s solo homer in the fourth, his 16th.

Xavier Edwards reached on a fielding error by McDonald that allowed Joe Mack to score from third and give the Marlins a 2-1 lead in the second.

Owen Caissie walked with the bases loaded in the first to put Miami on the board.

San Francisco tied it on Drew Gilbert’s RBI single in the second.

Up next

RHP Logan Webb (4-4, 3.46 ERA) will start the series finale for the Giants on Sunday against Marlins RHP Ryan Gusto (0-2, 7.24).

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