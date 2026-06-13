Marte hits go-ahead homer in eighth, Lowder pitches into sixth in Reds’ 2-1 win over Diamondbacks

CINCINNATI (AP) — Noelvi Marte hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Rhett Lowder allowed one run in 5…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Noelvi Marte hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Rhett Lowder allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday.

Lowder missed nearly a month with a shoulder injury that kept him out until early June and he wasn’t effective in his return from the injured list last week. But on Saturday, Lowder delivered one of his best starts of the season, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking two.

He initially faced some trouble when he gave up a solo homer to Corbin Carroll in the first inning. But Lowder cruised through the rest of his start before being relieved by Caleb Ferguson with two outs in the sixth. Tony Santillan got three outs for his third save.

Matt McLain doubled in the third and scored on Edwin Arroyo’s single to tie it at 1. The Reds had been hitting .133 with runners in scoring position in June.

With the win, the Reds ended a stretch of games during which they had lost seven of eight and 11 of 14.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.43) is set to face Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (4-4, 4.10) on Sunday.

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