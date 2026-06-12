Marlins bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Pirates

Miami Marlins (34-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-34, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Miami Marlins (34-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-34, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (5-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -153, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins seek to prolong a five-game win streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 19-17 in home games and 35-34 overall. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Miami has a 34-35 record overall and an 11-19 record on the road. The Marlins have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .323.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 13 for 43 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .344 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 10 walks and 30 RBIs. Heriberto Hernandez is 10 for 31 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (hip), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.