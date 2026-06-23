Mariners activate Randy Arozarena from the injured list, option Connor Joe to minors

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Seattle Mariners activated left fielder Randy Arozarena from the injured list on Tuesday night before the…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Seattle Mariners activated left fielder Randy Arozarena from the injured list on Tuesday night before the opener of a three-game series with Pittsburgh.

Arozarena was sidelined since June 13 because of a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .291/.377/.448 with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases in 71 games.

Infielder/outfielder Connor Joe was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Joe hit .179/.289/.308 with one homer in 21 games.

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