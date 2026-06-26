Marina Mabrey ties WNBA scoring record with 53 in Tempo’s 125-97 win over Sparks

TORONTO (AP) — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the…

TORONTO (AP) — Marina Mabrey matched the WNBA scoring record with 53 points to help the Toronto Tempo rout the Los Angeles Sparks 125-97 on Thursday night.

Mabrey tied the mark set by Liz Cambage for Dallas against New York on July 17, 2018, and matched by A’ja Wilson for Las Vegas at Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023.

When she checked out with a minute remaining, fans briefly booed before erupting into cheers in acknowledgement of her big night. The clock ticked down to zero with chants of “We Want Mabrey! We Want Mabrey!”

Mabrey was 17 of 28 from the field, tied the WNBA record for 3-pointers with nine in 18 attempts, and made 10 of 12 free throws. The 29-year-old former Notre Dame star shattered the expansion team’s previous high of 38 points done twice by Brittney Sykes.

Julie Allemand added 13 points and 14 assists for Toronto in the highest-score game in the team’s short history.

Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 21 points apiece.

STORM 99, LIBERTY 88

SEATTLE (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, Dominique Malonga became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 500 career points, and Seattle snapped an 11-game skid with a victory over New York.

Johnson, a 22-year-old rookie, led all scorers on 11-for-23 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

Malonga had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double. She also became the youngest in league history to reach 200 career defensive rebounds.

Seattle (4-15) jumped out to a 48-40 lead at the half before New York rallied, cutting a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to eight points with three minutes remaining. Malonga scored six of Seattle’s final 10 points to help seal the win.

Jade Melbourne scored 18, Awa Fam had 15 and Natisha Hiedman — who surpassed 2,000 career points in the win — finished with 11 for Seattle.

Jonquel Jones led the Liberty (12-7) with 26 points, and Leonie Fiebich added 19. Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points and five assists for New York.

ACES 99, WINGS 84

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and Las Vegas led nearly throughout to avoid being swept by Dallas.

Chelsea Gray finished with 12 points and nine assists for the Aces, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history with at least 4,500 points and 2,000 assists for her career. She has 2,003 assists.

Jackie Young added 20 points, including a four-point play in the third quarter, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus totaled 13 points.

Paige Bueckers scored 25 points for the Wings, and Jessica Sheppard had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wings were looking for their first sweep of the Aces since 2018 after winning the first two, both at Dallas. Their most recent victory over Las Vegas was a 96-66 rout on June 15.

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