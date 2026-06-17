Lowe hits go-ahead homer, Reynolds goes deep twice as Pirates rally past Athletics for 6-5 victory

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, Bryan Reynolds went deep twice…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, Bryan Reynolds went deep twice and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat the Athletics 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Reynolds finished with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan O’Hearn also had three hits for the Pirates (37-37), who had lost eight of 10.

Zack Gelof went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the A’s, extending his hitting streak to 20 games — the longest active run in the majors.

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