Liverpool hosts Andoni Iraola at training center as club closes in on next manager

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Andoni Iraola visited Liverpool’s training ground Thursday ahead of his expected appointment as manager of the…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Andoni Iraola visited Liverpool’s training ground Thursday ahead of his expected appointment as manager of the Premier League club.

Sky Sports broadcast footage of the Spaniard leaving a building at the facilities less than a week after the Merseyside club fired Arne Slot.

The 43-year-old Iraola led Bournemouth to European qualification this season while featuring an attacking style reminiscent of Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Liverpool had started negotiations with Iraola, who was in charge for three seasons at Bournemouth.

Slot replaced Klopp in the summer of 2024 and led Liverpool to a record-tying 20th English league title in his first season in charge.

But the club limped through this past season, good enough to qualify for the Champions League but leaving fans longing for a return of Klopp-style “heavy metal” football.

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