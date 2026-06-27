Ronaldo, Portugal set to learn Round of 32 matchup in World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.` (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have arrived for their final group stage match against Colombia at…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.` (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have arrived for their final group stage match against Colombia at the World Cup, knowing their spot in the Round of 32 is secured.

Ronaldo — in a light jacket, despite nearly 100-degree (38 Celsius) temperatures in Miami on Saturday afternoon, along with a T-shirt and pair of shorts — gave a thumbs-up to a few who lined the route between the team bus and the player’s entry point to the stadium.

Portugal would win Group K by beating Colombia; otherwise, Colombia wins the group. As expected, Ronaldo was in the starting lineup for the match.

Ronaldo has two goals in this year’s World Cup entering play on Saturday, giving him 10 in six World Cup appearances. He’s the only player to score in six different editions of the men’s World Cup.

If Portugal wins Saturday, it would be on the same side of the Round of 32 draw as Lionel Messi and Argentina — raising the possibility that the icons could meet in the World Cup quarterfinals on July 11.

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