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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -130 Texas +110
Houston -124 at DETROIT +106
at CLEVELAND OFF Seattle OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Kansas City +116
Athletics -115 at LA ANGELS -106
N.Y Yankees -118 at BOSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -132 Cincinnati +112
at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Atlanta +111
LA Dodgers -209 at SAN DIEGO +169

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -198 Washington +166
at TAMPA BAY -190 Arizona +160
at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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