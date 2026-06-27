MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Texas +110 Houston -124 at DETROIT +106 at CLEVELAND…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Texas +110 Houston -124 at DETROIT +106 at CLEVELAND OFF Seattle OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Kansas City +116 Athletics -115 at LA ANGELS -106 N.Y Yankees -118 at BOSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -132 Cincinnati +112 at N.Y METS OFF Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Atlanta +111 LA Dodgers -209 at SAN DIEGO +169

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -198 Washington +166 at TAMPA BAY -190 Arizona +160 at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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