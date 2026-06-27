MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Texas +110 Houston -124 at DETROIT +106 at CLEVELAND…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|Houston
|-124
|at DETROIT
|+106
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|Kansas City
|+116
|Athletics
|-115
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Atlanta
|+111
|LA Dodgers
|-209
|at SAN DIEGO
|+169
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-198
|Washington
|+166
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Arizona
|+160
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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