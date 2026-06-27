DC region could be hit with stormy weather

The showers and thunderstorms are more likely to come during the afternoon hours, even though more showers could linger into the evening.

Saturday is looking like an unsettled day in the D.C. region as it’ll be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with chances of showers and thunderstorms.

The showers and thunderstorms are more likely to come during the afternoon hours, even though more showers could linger into the evening.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with humidity keeping conditions feeling sticky.

WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that severe weather threats remain low across the area, as the cloud cover is keeping the atmosphere stable.

Stinneford added that chances are increasing for flash floods later this afternoon and evening along the I-66 and Route 50 corridor.

Those who have plans to be outdoors for festivals and events such as the Great American State Fair and Giant BBQ Battle should be aware of storms and be indoors when they approach.

Sunday should be a more comfortable day as slightly drier air will allow sunshine to become more common and rain chances to steadily decrease. Most of the region should remain dry during the afternoon, although there’s a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

The warm weather will continue when you go back to work Monday as there will be a mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds with much lower rain chances. Temperatures will still be in the low to mid-80s, making it a good day to be outside, taking a walk or walking your pet.

However, the humidity will increase a bit on Tuesday. Temperatures in the afternoon will rise to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST

TONIGHT:

Chance for Showers, Storms South

Lows: 60s

Winds: Calm

Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through most of the evening, winding down around midnight. Storms have the potential to be strong and severe but mainly well to the south of the DC metro, toward areas like the Northern Neck of Virginia and Southern Maryland with damaging winds being the primary threat. Otherwise, warm and very humid conditions continue through the overnight hours with temperatures falling to the 60s and patchy fog developing around sunrise Sunday. SUNDAY:

Scattered Showers & Storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A quick moving disturbance will arrive in the afternoon bringing a better chance for garden variety showers and storms for most of the DC metro. While there is a low-end severe threat, storms are will still be capable of producing briefly heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Most activity will wind down toward sunset with mostly clear skies overnight. MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Monday looks like the pick of the extended forecast. High pressure builds overhead, bringing a mix of sunshine and fair-weather clouds with much lower rain chances. Temperatures remain seasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity stays relatively comfortable. It will be an excellent day for outdoor plans before a much hotter pattern develops. TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Highs: 88-93

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The heat begins to build as high pressure shifts offshore and winds turn more southerly. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity also starts increasing, although rain chances remain very low. WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and Hot

Highs: 95-100

Heat Index: 102-107

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Extreme heat begins to build around much of the eastern 2/3 of the United States. Along with a surge of tropical moisture, temperatures will approach 100 degrees and feel as hot as 102 to 107 degrees with the heat index. It is imperative to check on neighbors, the elderly, and pets and make sure they have access to adequate cooling as temperatures will continue to climb into the low 100s through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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