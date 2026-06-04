Liberty win third straight defeating Tempo 97-82

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 17 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 17 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Toronto Tempo 97-82 on Wednesday night.

Breanna Stewart added 19 points, including 17 in the second half, for the Liberty (6-4), who have won three straight games. New York was still missing guard Sabrina Ionescu, who is sidelined with a back issue. Coach Chris DeMarco said at morning shootaround that his All-Star guard was getting better. She’s only played in one game this season.

The game marked the return of former Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who led the franchise to its first WNBA championship in 2024. The Liberty let her go after last season. The franchise’s winningest coach received a warm ovation from the crowd when she was introduced before the game.

She’s now in charge of the expansion Tempo and has guided them to a strong start. The loss dropped the Tempo (5-5) to .500 and ended a two-game winning streak.

New York trailed 22-17 early in the second quarter before going on a 15-2 run capped by two 3-pointers by Satou Sabally. The first came in transition over her sister Nyara, who was taken by the Tempo from the Liberty in the expansion draft this offseason.

The Liberty led 40-34 at the half as Jones finished the opening 20 minutes with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

They put the game away in the third quarter as Stewart scored nine points after only having two in the first half. New York extended its lead to 70-58 and never looked back.

MERCURY 72, STORM 68

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Mack scored a career-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper also had 16 points, and Phoenix beat Seattle to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Awa Fam scored 18 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 15 for Seattle (3-8), which has lost four straight games.

Copper put the Mercury ahead 61-59 with 5:37 remaining and they did not trail again.

DeWanna Bonner made a jumper, fast-break layup and free throw to extend Phoenix’s lead to 68-61 with 2:39 left.

Seattle got within one possession twice in the final 20 seconds, but Copper went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line to seal it.

Monique Akoa Makani added 12 points, and Bonner scored five of her 10 points in the final four minutes for Phoenix (3-8), which secured its first victory since beating Chicago on May 15.

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