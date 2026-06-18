Leverkusen signs young winger Afonso Moreira from Lyon

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed Portuguese youth international Afonso Moreira for around 30 million euros ($34 million) from…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed Portuguese youth international Afonso Moreira for around 30 million euros ($34 million) from French club Lyon on Thursday.

The German club agreed to pay up to 33.6 million euros ($38.5 million) for the 21-year-old winger, Lyon said on its website, including a potential 4.1 million euros ($4.7 million) in bonuses.

Moreira had joined Lyon from Sporting for 2 million euros last year, the French club said.

Moreira scored eight goals and set up 11 more in 37 appearances in the French league and cup as well as Europa League last season.

Moreira signed a contract through June 2031 with Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

“Moreira is a fast, agile and skillful attacker with the ability to finish and he has an excellent eye for his teammates,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “His pace and intense style of play are a perfect fit for our team.”

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