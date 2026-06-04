Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5

NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 105-95 on Thursday, led by 30 points from Jalen Brunson. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26.

The Spurs have gone 32-8 at home. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.8 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Knicks are 23-19 on the road. New York has a 23-23 record against teams over .500.

The Spurs’ 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks are shooting 47.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 45.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wembanyama is scoring 25.0 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Spurs. Stephon Castle is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Knicks: 10-0, averaging 121.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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