The exhibit is on display in Palmer Alley, between 9th and 10th streets in Northwest D.C.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. CityCenterDC unveils new public art exhibit: Urban Living Rooms

On Friday, city officials and leaders of the D.C. arts community gathered on Palmer Alley at CityCenterDC to unveil a brand new public art exhibit called “Urban Living Rooms.”

It transforms the posh pedestrian walkway into a showcase of artistic expression. It was created by Vietnamese American artist and architectural designer Tung Nguyen.

“It just means a lot to me because as a young artist and as an Asian American, I believe that public art is a way to bring people together, to connect people,” Nguyen said.

Urban Living Rooms redecorates Palmer Alley with a collection of 17 overhead suspended, conceptual living spaces that examine how Americans express their individual selves with their family and loved ones.

“When I first (thought) about that, I (thought) about the urban living room because that is where every single one of us as an artist and creator of our own space, that is when you started to express who you are and to bring that idea into an urban setting like this I think it was a beautiful way to share memory, culture, identity and belonging in an urban setting,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen’s submission was selected by a committee from among 100 entries across the U.S. to conceptualize and construct the exhibit.

“Public art transforms everyday spaces into places of connection and community,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert.

“It also establishes downtown D.C.’s brand, identity and destination as one that is rooted in culture and creativity,” she said.

“The part of downtown’s future that really excites me the most is thinking about the art, the culture and the ways that people experience this place and remember it for decades to come,” said Gerren Price, president and CEO of the DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID).

“Beyond the artwork here today, I do also want to acknowledge the more than a decade of place-making and thoughtful work that CityCenter has done to make this a world class destination.”

The exhibit is on display in Palmer Alley, between 9th and 10th streets in Northwest D.C.

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