PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Lineups for Panama-England, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP offer here and unlock $50 in lineups for World Cup matches like Panama vs. England alongside today’s loaded MLB slate.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups

If you are looking to get in on the FIFA World Cup action for the upcoming Panama vs. England clash, claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Below is a quick overview of the current new-user promotion, the required code, and the essential terms and conditions you need to know before locking in your daily fantasy sports lineup.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Promotion Verified On June 27th, 2026

Unlocking your welcome offer is incredibly simple. By signing up and submitting a $5 lineup, you will receive $50 in lineups added directly to your account. This provides a fantastic opportunity to build your daily fantasy sports bankroll as you make your predictions for the upcoming FIFA World Cup matchup between Panama and England, or any other matches on the schedule.

Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the promotion, you must be creating an account for the first time, meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates. Once those criteria are met, your $50 in lineups is fully secured upon submitting your qualifying $5 play.

World Cup Matches Today: Player Projections

If you are looking to utilize your $50 in lineups on today’s World Cup action, checking out the latest player projections is a great place to start. Below is a look at the goal projections for some of the top players taking the pitch in the matchup between Panama and England.

Player (Team) Opponent Anytime Goalscorer Marcus Rashford (ENG) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Jude Bellingham (ENG) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Anthony Gordon (ENG) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Declan Rice (ENG) Panama Higher/Lower 0.5 Jose Fajardo (PAN) England Higher/Lower 0.5 Jose Luis Rodriguez (PAN) England Higher/Lower 0.5

These exciting goalscorer markets present the perfect opportunity to lock in your daily fantasy sports lineups. Remember, by signing up with the PrizePicks promo code and submitting a $5 play on matchups like Panama vs. England, new users can instantly secure $50 in lineups to use on these exact player projections and more.

Saturday’s MLB Games To Target

In addition to the World Cup soccer action, your $50 in lineups can also be utilized across the baseball diamond. If you are looking to build MLB daily fantasy sports lineups this weekend, Saturday’s slate features several exciting matchups to monitor:

Cubs vs. Brewers

Dodgers vs. Padres

Braves vs. Giants

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Panama vs. England World Cup clash is incredibly simple. Follow these straightforward steps to unlock your $50 in lineups:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new PrizePicks account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, navigate to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Play: Browse the daily fantasy sports board and submit a minimum $5 lineup. You can make your $5 play on player projections for the FIFA World Cup matchup between Panama and England, or any other sporting event.

The best part of this promotion is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your lineup wins or loses, the $50 in lineups is fully secured simply for playing.

Please note: This promotion is strictly available to new users only. Players must meet the minimum age and regional requirements for their specific jurisdiction in order to participate.