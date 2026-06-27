Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $15 World Cup Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services To help us capitalize on the World Cup action, new users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. By signing up here you will receive a $15 bonus that is unlocked after making just $10 in trades.

This welcome offer is the perfect way to elevate your prediction strategy, giving you the flexibility to trade on any of today’s World Cup matches.

Get $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

If you’re feeling stuck with basic wagers and want to explore more sophisticated prediction markets, new customers have a prime opportunity to jump into the action right now. By utilizing this exclusive Kalshi promo code, eligible users secure a $15 bonus that can be leveraged across the full slate of international matchups today.

Whether you want to trade on Croatia taking on Ghana, Congo DR facing Uzbekistan, or any other game on the board, this bonus gives you the extra ammunition needed to chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Unlocking the promo is a simple, straightforward process. To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus will then be fully unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It is important to note that Kalshi is uniquely available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches Today and Win Probabilities

When I am handicapping a massive tournament like this, analyzing the exact likelihood of every 3-way outcome is the crucial first step before placing any trades. Below, I’ve laid out the win probabilities for today’s featured World Cup slate, breaking down the true chances for a home win, a draw, and an away win.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Panama England 6.0% 11.9% 82.1% Croatia Ghana 53.9% 28.4% 17.7% Colombia Portugal 22.7% 26.3% 51.0% Congo DR Uzbekistan 54.3% 23.9% 21.8% Jordan Argentina 6.1% 13.1% 80.7% Algeria Austria 24.2% 42.0% 33.8%

These probabilities highlight some distinct, heavy favorites like England and Argentina, alongside much tighter, harder-to-predict fixtures like the clash between Algeria and Austria. These tighter matchups are exactly where we can find hidden value. By utilizing the exclusive Kalshi promo, you can apply your $15 bonus toward predicting the outcome of any of these exciting fixtures.

How to Apply the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your bonus ahead of today’s action is easy, and we’re going to walk through it step-by-step. Once activated, your $15 bonus can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches—you are never locked into just one game. Whether you are eyeing England playing Panama or you want to trade on Portugal facing Colombia, the choice is entirely yours.

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades. Keep in mind, you do not need to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $10. You can piece together any combination of smaller trades—once they add up to $10, you fulfill the requirement.

As soon as your $10 in total trades is completed, your $15 bonus will be unlocked and instantly available in your account.