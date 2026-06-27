Brook hits unbeaten half-century for England but New Zealand on top in Trent Bridge test

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Brook made an unbeaten half-century for England but New Zealand was on top at lunch…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Harry Brook made an unbeaten half-century for England but New Zealand was on top at lunch on Day 3 of the third and final test after taking four wickets in the morning session on Saturday.

Brook was 51 not out and Gus Atkinson unbeaten on 8 as the home team reached the interval on 314-6 at Trent Bridge, replying to New Zealand’s first-innings 438.

Resuming on 223-2, England lost its first wicket when Joe Root was trapped lbw for 21 by an inswinging delivery from Nathan Smith.

Jacob Bethell followed soon after, caught at second slip by New Zealand captain Tom Latham off Will O’Rourke’s bowling for 74.

Jamie Smith did not last long, snapped up low down at first slip by Daryl Mitchell off namesake Smith with his score on 1.

Ben Stokes was then dropped on 1 by Devon Conway, a difficult low chance as he dived to his right off the dangerous Smith.

But Stokes, back in the team along with Atkinson after they were dropped for the second test for disciplinary reasons, was eventually removed for 15. Zak Foulkes, a concussion substitute for Blair Tickner, claimed the wicket of the England captain with another sharp inswinging delivery.

Atkinson then survived an lbw appeal just before lunch when a DRS review showed the ball was going over the stumps. Smith has figures of 3-85 and O’Rourke 2-49.

Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157) were the stars of the show with a huge 317-run partnership for the first wicket in New Zealand’s first innings.

The series is level at 1-1.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.