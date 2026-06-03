Kayla Thornton makes 5 of Valkyries’ franchise-record 18 3-pointers in 95-77 win over Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and eight rebounds, Janelle Salaun came off…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton made five 3-pointers and had 19 points and eight rebounds, Janelle Salaun came off the bench to contribute 18 points and the Golden State Valkyries jumped out to a big lead before holding off a late rally by the Portland Fire for a 95-77 win Tuesday night in a Commissioner’s Cup game.

Thornton shot 6 for 13 and made 4 of her first 7 3s for the Valkyries, who set a franchise record with 18 3-pointers. They shot 52.2% from deep in the first half and led 56-36 at the break. Salaun went 6 for 10 from the floor with three 3s.

Veronica Burton added 10 points and nine assists playing nearly 23 minutes after she came into the game questionable with a bruised right quadriceps muscle that she injured in Sunday’s 91-81 loss to defending WNBA champion Las Vegas.

Megan Gustafson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Fire, who had won four of five and dropped to 2-2 on the road.

Both teams began 10 for 20 from the field while the Valkyries made 7 of 13 3-pointers to open a 33-25 lead.

Bridget Carleton was whistled for a Flagrant 1 foul with 3:26 left in the second quarter on Cecilia Zandalasini’s 3-pointer, and it became a four-point play.

Portland guard Carla Leite had 10 points and seven assists playing with her latest expansion franchise after spending last season with first-year organization Golden State.

Up next

Fire: Portland returns home to host Phoenix on Friday night.

Valkyries: Visit Minnesota on Thursday night to start a two-game trip that ends in Las Vegas on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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