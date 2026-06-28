Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $10 on MLB, Get $15 Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can grab a sweet $15 bonus unlocked after making just $10 in trades by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Register here to start making predictions with this welcome offer.

It’s the perfect way to get some skin in the game for today’s MLB action, which features heavyweight clashes like the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers battling the San Diego Padres. Whether you want to handicap these prominent matchups today, focus on any other MLB game this week, or even save those bonus funds to trade on the upcoming World Cup, this sign-up offer gives us a real chance to maximize our early bankroll on the platform.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for Sports Prediction Markets

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 28, 2026

To jump on this promotion, remember that it is strictly for new Kalshi customers. Getting started is a breeze: you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your account. From there, your $15 sign-up bonus fully unlocks once you’ve made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

With today’s loaded MLB slate—including the Atlanta Braves visiting the San Francisco Giants alongside those huge Yankees-Red Sox and Dodgers-Padres games—we have plenty of prime spots to make our qualifying trades.

One of the biggest edges we get with Kalshi is that it is legal and available in all 50 states, allowing fans nationwide to trade on event outcomes. Users must be at least 18 to play. Whether you want to predict the Braves taking down the Giants at Oracle Park, lock in on another baseball matchup, or gear up for the World Cup, this welcome offer makes diving into the action incredibly easy.

MLB Probabilities Today

Matchup Probability ATL @ SF 59.0% / 41.0% LAD @ SD 56.4% / 43.6% NYY @ BOS 48.0% / 52.0%

Using your welcome bonus is straightforward, and I love finding a nice pay day here. If we place a $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Braves (-160), we’re looking at a profit of $6.25 if Atlanta secures the win. On the flip side, if you’re like me and enjoy chasing higher payouts, putting that same $10 on the day’s biggest underdog, the Giants (+134), returns a sweet $13.40 in profit if they manage to pull off the upset.

When I am handicapping today’s matchups to make my trades, a few massive statistical gaps jump off the page. The Dodgers roll into Petco Park with a lethal offense hitting .263 with a .788 OPS and 113 home runs, leaving the Padres’ .221 average, .663 OPS, and 83 homers in the dust. Los Angeles also holds a clear edge on the mound, boasting a 3.44 staff ERA compared to San Diego’s 3.90 ERA.

It is a similar story for the Yankees at Fenway Park. New York’s lineup has blasted 120 home runs with a .760 OPS, dwarfing Boston’s 69 homers and .699 OPS. Add in the Yankees’ stingy 3.32 team ERA versus the Red Sox’s 3.77 ERA, and these numbers point to New York being a phenomenal value trade today—especially given their status as slight moneyline underdogs.

Sign Up Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you successfully activate the promotion using promo code WTOP15:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to comply with legal regulations and keep your account secure. Enter the Promo Code: Input the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted during registration to link the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock your $15 sign-up bonus, you will need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Here is a pro tip from the trenches: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. We can spread our predictions across multiple events—maybe piecing together a few smaller trades on today’s Yankees vs. Red Sox clash, or saving some ammo for the World Cup—as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10. Once you cross that $10 trading threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus becomes available to deploy.