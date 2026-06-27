Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Score $15 Bonus for World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP15, users can secure a $15 sign-up bonus by making $15 in trades on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you want to predict the outcome of Argentina taking on Jordan, the clash between Austria and Algeria, or even pivot to MLB prediction markets, this Kalshi promo applies to a wide range of markets. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Get $15 Bonus With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 27, 2026

By signing up, you can secure a $15 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets. In order to claim the bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus will be successfully unlocked after the user has made $15 in trades on the platform. Kalshi is currently available to residents in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Once your bonus is unlocked, users can apply the bonus on any of the World Cup matches on the schedule. Whether you want to trade on Argentina taking on Jordan or the matchup between Austria and Algeria, the promotional funds can be applied to any prediction market across the entire schedule of games. Additionally, Kalshi features comprehensive Major League Baseball (MLB) prediction markets. Users looking to diversify their trades can easily apply their bonus funds toward forecasting MLB outcomes throughout the week.

World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

If you are planning to participate in the international action, evaluating the likelihood of each potential outcome is a vital step before entering any prediction markets. Below are the 3-way win probabilities for the June 28 World Cup matches:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Jordan Argentina 5% 10% 87% Algeria Austria 27% 48% 26%

These probabilities reflect each team’s outright chances to win or draw at the end of regulation play. Argentina enters their match heavily favored to secure an away victory against Jordan, boasting an 87% win probability. Meanwhile, the clash between Algeria and Austria projects as a much closer contest, with a draw listed as the most likely outcome at 48%, narrowly edging out a potential win for either side.

For new users, this schedule presents a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Kalshi welcome offer. By forecasting the outright outcomes of these matches based on the probabilities above, you can confidently place your initial trades. Once you execute $15 in trades on any of these markets, whether backing a dominant favorite or predicting a hard-fought draw, your $15 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: How to Sign Up

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To claim this exciting welcome offer and get in on the June 28 World Cup action, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP15 to successfully opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer, you must make a total of $15 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not need to make a single, lump-sum trade of $15 to qualify. As long as your total sum of executed trades reaches the $15 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and credited to your account.