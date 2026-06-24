Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Grab $15 Bonus for Mexico-Czechia, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 ahead of Wednesday night’s World Cup games and make $10 worth of trades to unlock a $15 bonus. Click here to start signing up. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory promotion is perfectly timed for the international soccer tournament, allowing you to use your bonus funds across the full slate of group stage fixtures, as well as any other World Cup match taking place later in the week. Kalshi will have a ton of different options for soccer fans.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $15 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 24, 2026

The Kalshi promo code presents an exciting opportunity strictly for new Kalshi customers. By making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you begin the process of claiming a $15 sign-up bonus. To fully unlock these bonus funds, users simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Unlike traditional platforms, Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to trade.

In addition to international soccer, Kalshi features robust prediction markets for Major League Baseball (MLB). Once your account is active and your bonus is unlocked, you can seamlessly transition from trading on World Cup group stages to taking positions on daily MLB matchups and division races, giving sports fans an extra avenue to utilize their funds.

World Cup Matches on Wednesday Night

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Czechia Mexico 25% 24% 53% South Africa Korea Republic 16% 24% 62%

Every game on the June 25 international slate presents a prime opportunity for new users to jump into the markets. Once you fulfill the initial $10 trading requirement, you can directly apply your $15 sign-up bonus toward prediction markets on any of the matches listed above.

How to Activate Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these specific steps to ensure you successfully unlock your bonus ahead of the upcoming matchups:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Because Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to execute a single trade worth $10; any combination of smaller trades that sum up to $10 will fulfill the requirement and activate the offer.

Once your $15 sign-up bonus is available, the board is entirely yours. You can use your bonus funds on any of the June 25 World Cup matches, save them for another round later in the week, or explore the available MLB prediction markets. You are not restricted to taking a position on just one game, giving you maximum flexibility to trade across the entire schedule.