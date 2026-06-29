Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Trade Bonus for Japan-Brazil

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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We’re staring down an epic Round of 32 clash today as Brazil and Japan rev up for a World Cup knockout duel, and new Kalshi customers can get in on the action with a massive welcome offer. By locking in the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new users secure a $15 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades here.
This bonus is the perfect way to build your bankroll, whether you’re trading on today’s high-stakes Brazil versus Japan matchup or targeting any other pivotal World Cup match taking place this week.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Key Offer Details
Detail
Info
Promo Code
WTOP
Bonus Amount
$10 sign-up bonus
Minimum Deposit
$1
How to Unlock Bonus
Make $10 in total trades on Kalshi prediction markets
Eligible Users
New Kalshi customers only
Age Requirement
18+
Availability
Most U.S. states
Featured Event
Brazil vs. Japan — FIFA World Cup Round of 32
Match Date & Time
June 29, 2026, at 5:00 PM UTC
Venue
Houston Stadium, Houston, TX
If we’re breaking down the smartest plays on the board, grabbing this offer is our absolute lock of the week. New Kalshi customers can snag a quick $15 sign-up bonus to use on this highly anticipated Brazil vs. Japan showdown. Desperation figures to kick in for both squads in this win-or-go-home spot, making these prediction markets incredibly exciting to trade.
To trigger this promo, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus will be fully unlocked once the user has made $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind, this fearless forecast is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers, the platform is available in most states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.
Use Kalshi World Cup Promo Today on Brazil vs. Japan
When it comes to international soccer, we’re looking at a classic three-way moneyline market: a home team win, a draw at the end of regular time, or an away team win. If you want to predict the outcome of today’s Round of 32 clash, you can fire your newly acquired Kalshi bonus right at the match result.
While traditional moneyline odds haven’t hit the board just yet, here are the current vig-free probabilities for each result at the end of regulation so we can spot the value:
Outcome
Moneyline
Probability
Brazil
N/A
55.2%
Draw
N/A
25.9%
Japan
N/A
18.9%
Probability data is accurate as of June 29, 2026, at 12:05 UTC. Please check Kalshi closer to kickoff for the latest available markets and odds.
How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code
Getting set up to smash this welcome bonus ahead of the Brazil vs. Japan match is a breeze. Follow our fearless blueprint to activate the offer:
Download the Kalshi App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application.
Register Your Account: Create a new account using your standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify you’re up for the duel.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially lock in the promotion.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get the engine humming.
Start Trading: To slam the door and unlock your bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade; any combination of smaller trades that covers the spread and sums up to $10 will satisfy this requirement.
Once that $10 in total trades settles, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically hit your account, ready for your next big prediction.