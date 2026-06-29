Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Trade Bonus for Japan-Brazil

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Key Offer Details

Detail Info Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $1 How to Unlock Bonus Make $10 in total trades on Kalshi prediction markets Eligible Users New Kalshi customers only Age Requirement 18+ Availability Most U.S. states Featured Event Brazil vs. Japan — FIFA World Cup Round of 32 Match Date & Time June 29, 2026, at 5:00 PM UTC Venue Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Use Kalshi World Cup Promo Today on Brazil vs. Japan

Outcome Moneyline Probability Brazil N/A 55.2% Draw N/A 25.9% Japan N/A 18.9%

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application. Register Your Account: Create a new account using your standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify you’re up for the duel. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially lock in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get the engine humming. Start Trading: To slam the door and unlock your bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade; any combination of smaller trades that covers the spread and sums up to $10 will satisfy this requirement.