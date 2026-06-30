Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Ivory Coast-Norway, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for Ivory Coast vs Norway?

Offer Overview

Detail Info Promo Code WTOP Bonus Amount $10 Minimum Deposit $1 Trade Requirement $10 in cumulative trades Eligibility New Kalshi customers, 18+

Ivory Coast vs Norway Odds and Pre-Match Probabilities

Outcome Moneyline Probability Ivory Coast Win N/A 27.1% Draw N/A 27.8% Norway Win N/A 45.1%

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the Kalshi App: Head over to the App Store or Google Play to lock in the Kalshi application on your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by dropping in your standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, you must use the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Rev up your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Fire away on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade; a cumulative sum of $10 across various trades is all that is required to activate the offer. Claim Your Bonus: Once you have successfully made $15 worth of trades, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available in your account.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions

Final Thoughts

The Kalshi promo code for Ivory Coast vs Norway is. New users who sign up, deposit $1, and make $10 in cumulative trades will receive ainstantly. This offer is valid for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match and all other available prediction markets.The knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup is humming, and we’re locking our sights on a massive Round of 32 clash today between Ivory Coast and Norway. If you want to rev up your action on the pitch, new Kalshi customers can capitalize on an elite welcome offer: sign up today, utilize our exclusive Kalshi promo code, make $10 in trades, and instantly unlock a $15 bonus. This introductory boost provides the perfect game plan to get skin in the game for today’s Ivory Coast-Norway duel, but you can also use it to smash the prediction markets on any other World Cup matchup taking place this week. Let’s dive into how you can slam the door on this offer.The Kalshi promo code for the Ivory Coast vs Norway FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match is. New users who sign up with this code, deposit at least $1, and make $15 in trades will receive a $10 sign-up bonus. Before these two squads take the pitch at Dallas Stadium and rip into each other, we’re giving you the blueprint. Review the tale of the tape for this exclusive welcome offer so you’re geared up for the action:Available strictly for new Kalshi customers, this promo delivers a straight-up lock of a welcome offer to kick off your World Cup trading. To get your bankroll humming ahead of the highly anticipated, win-or-go-home duel between Ivory Coast and Norway, just create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Desperation figures to kick in on the pitch today, but your strategy here is pure and simple. Once your account is funded, your $15 sign-up bonus will officially unlock after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is currently live in most US states, and users must be at least 18 to play. Whether you’re looking to predict the exact outcome of Ivory Coast vs. Norway or you want to trade on momentum shifts in other tournament markets, this welcome offer guarantees you’ll hit the ground running.While the official moneyline betting markets are still pending release before kickoff, we’re not flying blind. Here is our fearless forecast look at the current vig-free pre-match probabilities for all three potential outcomes in this massive showdown:Norway enters as the pre-match favorite with a 45.1% win probability, while Ivory Coast holds a 27.1% chance to advance. A draw sits at 27.8%. Please note that official moneyline odds are not yet available for this match. The pre-match win probabilities listed above are current as of June 30, 2026, at 01:14 UTC.Ready to smash the markets? We’re laying out the ultimate playbook. Follow these simple steps to claim your Kalshi welcome offer before Ivory Coast and Norway hit the turf:The Kalshi promo code is. It applies to the Ivory Coast vs Norway Round of 32 match and all other prediction markets available on the platform.New users receive aafter making $10 in cumulative trades with a minimum deposit of $1.Kalshi is currently available in most US states. Users must be at least 18 years old to create an account and trade.No. You can spread your trades across multiple markets. The $10 requirement is cumulative, not per-trade.That’s the whole script. With your bonus secured and your account funded, you’ll be up for the duel and ready to trade on the epic FIFA World Cup clash between Ivory Coast and Norway. Use the Kalshi promo codetoday to claim your $15 bonus before kickoff.