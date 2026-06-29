Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Germany-Paraguay, World Cup, MLB Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between Germany and Paraguay, new customers can snag a fantastic welcome offer by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. By registering here and putting down just $10 in trades, you’ll unlock a $15 bonus.

We can apply this bonus right to today’s knockout stage match, any other World Cup fixtures this week, or even pivot and use it on the daily slate of MLB games. It’s a straightforward way to get in on the action and chase a nice pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for Soccer and Baseball Predictions

If you want to jump into the prediction markets for this World Cup matchup, here is how the offer breaks down. This deal is exclusively for new Kalshi customers setting up an account for the first time. I always tell bettors to read the fine print, but this one is incredibly simple: make a first-time deposit of at least $1, then execute $10 in cumulative trades on their platform.

Once you hit that $10 trading threshold—whether you’re backing the German squad or hunting for underdog value on the MLB diamond—you successfully unlock the $15 sign-up bonus. Kalshi operates legally in all 50 U.S. states, and as long as you’re 18 or older, you’re good to go. It’s exactly the kind of bankroll boost we look for when handicapping these big tournament games.

Predict the Outcome of Germany vs. Paraguay

I always look at pre-match, vig-free probabilities to find my edge before placing my trades. Here is how the three-way soccer outcomes are currently shaping up for this Round of 32 clash:

Outcome Probability Germany Win 71.2% Draw 18.1% Paraguay 10.7%

Try making predictions before the game. Then, follow along to make live trades as the action unfolds to find an edge and make a profit.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to start trading? Let’s walk through exactly how we’re going to claim this welcome offer ahead of kickoff. Follow my step-by-step game plan below to ensure your bonus activates without a hitch:

Create and Register an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to drop in some standard personal information to get your profile off the ground. Verify Your Identity: Security comes first. Provide your standard proof of identification to verify your new account so they know you are who you say you are. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step. During sign-up, be sure to plug in the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into this new user offer. Make a First-Time Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by making an initial deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To trigger the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty here is you don’t need a single $10 play—any combination of smaller trades that equal a cumulative sum of $10 will do the trick.

Once your total trades hit that $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus drops into your account, giving us that extra capital to attack the rest of the World Cup bracket or the MLB matchups.