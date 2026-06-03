Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA Finals Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP, you will secure a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks immediately after making $10 in trades prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and Knicks. Whether you’re targeting tonight’s highly anticipated showdown, the Stanley Cup, MLB, or even early World Cup markets, this is the top way to get in. Claim it here.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Here is the fearless forecast on exactly what you get when you step up to the plate with this promotion:

️ Kalshi Promo Code: Use code WTOP during registration to lock in your value.

Use code during registration to lock in your value. New Kalshi User Offer: Smash the trading threshold and get a $10 sign-up bonus .

Smash the trading threshold and get a . Terms and Conditions: You must be 18+ and Present in the US to get in on the action.

Kalshi Details

This exclusive offer is available strictly to new Kalshi customers looking to elevate their NBA postseason experience. By signing up, we’re putting you in a prime position to claim a $10 sign-up bonus that can be fired right at the prediction markets for the upcoming matchup between the Knicks and the Spurs.

To successfully lock in this offer, new users must first make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $10 bonus figures to kick in and unlock as soon as you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Kalshi is currently humming and available to play in all 50 states, and all users must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Knicks vs. Spurs

When we’re looking at where to place that first $10 trade, the payouts shift dramatically based on which side of the moneyline you’re backing. If you trade your $10 on the favored San Antonio Spurs (-187), a winning prediction will return a modest profit of $5.35. On the flip side, if you ride with the underdog New York Knicks (+156), a successful $10 trade would smash the market for a much larger $15.60 profit.

Now, let’s look at the psychology and the momentum. Despite the odds favoring the home team, a rebound-minded Knicks squad actually holds a distinct statistical edge over the Spurs in key categories for this 2025 postseason duel. New York brings a formidable 19.5 Net Rate—the estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions—which completely dwarfs San Antonio’s 11.7 Net Rate. Furthermore, the Knicks have proven superior on the glass, ripping into the boards to secure 55.9% of all available rebounds compared to the Spurs’ 52.7%.

Narrative – > Pick: The Spurs might be favored at home, but the Knicks are humming in the trenches and dominating the glass. With a massive advantage in Net Rate and rebounding efficiency, New York will be up for the duel. Desperation figures to kick in, making the New York moneyline our official Upset of the Week. Take a chance on the underdog value for your Kalshi prediction.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you lock in your $10 sign-up bonus ahead of tip-off:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Open the app and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information and supply valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Place Your Trades: To activate the bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades. You don’t need to risk it all on a single $10 pick; the cumulative sum of all your trades simply needs to reach the $10 threshold.

Once your total trading volume hits $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, ready for you to use on your next fearless forecast.