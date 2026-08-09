Jacobs’ stoppage-time goal gives the Courage a 4-3 win over the Spirit

Natalie Jacobs scored late in stoppage time to give the visiting North Carolina Courage a 4-3 victory over the Washington…

Natalie Jacobs scored late in stoppage time to give the visiting North Carolina Courage a 4-3 victory over the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League games, the Kansas City Current played to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash, and the Denver Summit topped the Utah Royals 2-1.

North Carolina (9-6-3) went ahead just two minutes into the game, when midfielder Shinomi Koyama’s pinpoint delivery into the box hit Ashley Sanchez in stride for a left-footed volley.

Ally Schlegel fought off multiple defenders and played it to Evelyn Ijeh who calmly slotted it home to double North Carolina’s lead in the ninth minute. It was initially ruled offside, with video review reversing the on-field call.

Sanchez’s sliding pass led to Ijeh for the long-range finish that made it 3-0 in the 15th.

Just minutes into the second half, Spirit forward Trinity Rodman’s right-footed curler cut the lead. North Carolina attempted to clear the ball in the 50th minute, but instead forward Sofia Cantore scored to get the home side within a goal.

Rebeca Bernal’s headed effort on goal was saved by Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, but Bernal followed up the rebound to tie it at 3.

In the 95th minute, Feli Rauch’s perfectly-weighted through ball found an unmarked Jacobs for the winning goal. North Carolina has won three straight games.

The Spirit (11-5-3) have dropped consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Kat Rader salvages draw for Houston Dash

Kat Rader converted a penalty kick to pull the Dash into a draw with the Courage.

Off a fast break in the 44th minute, midfielder Croix Bethune laid it off to Debinha for the 1-0 lead.

Debinha’s 83rd career goal across all NWSL competitions. The goal vaulted Debinha into first place on the NWSL’s career scoring leaderboard. It was her 59th regular-season goal, tied for fifth on the league’s list.

Houston defender Allysha Chapman drew a penalty in the 78th minute and Rader converted to pull the Dash (5-8-5) even at home.

Kansas City is 9-7-3.

Sonis has a goal and and assist for Denver

Summit captain Janine Sonis scored the winning goal late in stoppage time and had an assist against the Royals.

In the 51st minute, Sonis’ cross reached Yazmeen Ryan, who took a touch and blasted it home for the 1-0 lead.

Utah defender Tatum Milazzo rocketed home the equalizer in the 89th minute off an attempted headed clearance from Denver.

Sonis scored the winner off a free kick at the top of the box in the 94th minute.

The Summit improved to 6-7-5, and Utah dropped to 10-6-3.

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