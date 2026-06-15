Josh Bell hits 3-run homer and Byron Buxton goes deep for No. 23 as Twins beat Rangers 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Byron Buxton went deep for the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Byron Buxton went deep for the 23rd time this season leading off the sixth and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Monday night.

All six runs in the game came off homers, with Texas’ Joc Pederson delivering a two-run shot in the third off rookie Mike Paredes.

Minnesota’s 25-year-old left-hander fell an out short of his first major league win in his second start among four career appearances since May 31. Paredes allowed four hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Buxton has homered in six of his past nine games to get within one of major league leaders Yordan Alvarez of Houston and Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber.

Four Twins relievers held Texas to one hit over the final 4 1/3 innings, starting with Taylor Rogers (3-3) striking out Pederson, the only batter he faced, to end the fifth.

Andrew Morris pitched a perfect sixth, Eric Orze allowed a single over 1 2/3 innings and Yoendrys Gómez retired the final four Texas batters for his second save in two days and seventh of the season, six coming with Minnesota.

Josh Smith came off the bench for the Rangers in his first appearance since May 3, fouling out to catcher Alex Jackson on the only pitch he saw from Orze. Smith’s six-week absence started with a glute strain and wrist inflammation before he was hospitalized with viral meningitis.

Kyler Fedko made his major league debut for the Twins as the left fielder. The 26-year-old went 0 for 4, striking out his first two times up against Texas left-hander Mackenzie Gore, who struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings. Gore (4-6) allowed four hits and four runs with two walks in seven innings.

Up next

Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (2-4, 5,20 ERA) faces Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.56) on Tuesday.

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