Inter Milan bids emotional farewell to 4 veterans as contracts expire

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has parted ways with four of its stalwart players. The Serie A champion bid farewell…

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has parted ways with four of its stalwart players.

The Serie A champion bid farewell to goalkeeper Yann Sommer and veteran defenders Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian, whose contracts all expired on Tuesday.

Inter issued lengthy statements for each of them, with videos of their highlights playing for the Nerazzurri.

The 34-year-old De Vrij has spent the longest at Inter, having been at the club for eight seasons — winning nine trophies in that time, including three Serie A titles and three Italian Cups.

The 36-year-old Darmian, who has been at Inter for six years, has the same haul.

The 38-year-old Acerbi (two league titles and two domestic cups) has been at Inter for four years, one more than the 37-year-old Sommer (two Serie A titles and one Italian Cup).

De Vrij, Darmian and Acerbi also have two Champions League runners-up medals, while Sommer has one.

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