Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get a $50 Bonus for MLB Action Thursday

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New DFS users can use this link here to secure the Underdog promo code WTOP, which returns $50 in bonus entries to use for the MLB slate today.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Thursday

Before you make your picks for the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, review the details of this exclusive signup offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process for fans looking to back either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Toronto Blue Jays today. By simply signing up and playing just $5 on your first entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries credited to your account. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this provides a fantastic initial boost to use on today’s action or any other MLB matchups available on the board.

Please note that this generous welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your bonus entries, it does stand to reason that you must meet all minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating, legal state at the time of sign-up and entry placement.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

The Tampa Bay Rays (59-42) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (46-56) this afternoon. Scheduled for July 23, 2026, at 03:07 PM ET, this matchup presents plenty of value for DFS players looking to capitalize on their promos. While current playoff standings and division positioning are not available in today’s data, analyzing the underlying metrics reveals several intriguing opportunities to build a winning entry.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Props & Analysis

Yandy Díaz (Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5

(Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5 Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays) – 1.5

(Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays) – 1.5 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5

(Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 1.5 Chandler Simpson (Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5

(Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Jonathan Aranda (Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5

(Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Shane Bieber (Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 4.5

(Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 4.5 Ian Seymour (Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays) – Pitcher Strikeouts: 4.5

Shane Bieber enters today’s contest with a strikeout line set at 4.5. When looking for underlying value, we put a lot of stock in historical dominance, and Bieber has consistently overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays. He has exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in three straight matchups against them, averaging a robust 7.33 punchouts per game in that span. However, it is always wise to look at recent situational context—his overall form has cooled, failing to eclipse the 4.5 strikeout mark in four of his last five outings. Opposite him, Ian Seymour aims to clear his own 4.5 strikeout projection, a number that consensus projections suggest he is well-positioned to challenge.

At the plate, Yandy Díaz commands one of the highest hit lines at 1.5. Despite his offensive pedigree, recent prop trends suggest caution; Díaz has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in 16 of his last 21 games, as well as in 10 of his last 12 games on the road. On the other side of the diamond, Ernie Clement also faces an elevated 1.5 hit line. Clement has been undeniably hot, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 13 games, making him an intriguing piece for any flex entry. Finally, while his line rests at a more standard 0.5 hits, keep an eye on Cedric Mullins; he boasts an impressive track record of exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six meetings against Toronto, offering a solid foundational pick.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus for today’s Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays matchup is quick and easy. Follow these steps to activate your offer:

Register Your Account: Download the Underdog app or navigate to their site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $5 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Play a $5 entry on the Rays vs. Blue Jays game or any other available market to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Note: You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.

Understanding Your Underdog Entry Options:

Once your bonus is active, you will have a couple of different ways to build your entries on Underdog. We always recommend understanding these mechanics to maximize your payout potential: