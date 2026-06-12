Indiana visits Connecticut after Boston’s 34-point game

Indiana Fever (7-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-12, 0-5 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (7-5, 3-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-12, 0-5 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Connecticut Sun after Aliyah Boston scored 34 points in the Fever’s 114-106 overtime victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Sun are 0-5 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut gives up 89.4 points and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Fever are 3-2 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Connecticut scores 78.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 87.3 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 90.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 89.4 Connecticut allows to opponents.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is averaging 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Sun. Diamond Miller is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.9 points and 7.9 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 77.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 89.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Hailey Van Lith: day to day (ankle), Brittney Griner: day to day (rib), Aneesah Morrow: day to day (leg).

Fever: Sophie Cunningham: day to day (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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