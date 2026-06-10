Hurricanes and Golden Knights square off with series tied 2-2

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -154, Golden Knights +129; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights are in a 2-2 series tie in the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Tuesday for the seventh time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Jordan Staal led the Hurricanes with two goals.

Carolina has a 53-22-7 record overall and a 36-12-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 29-9-3 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Vegas has a 26-16-9 record on the road and a 39-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 50-8-12 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 27 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Staal has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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