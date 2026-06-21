Gonzalez and Reynolds homer as the Pirates hold off the Rockies 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Nick Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds homered to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on…

DENVER (AP) — Nick Gonzalez and Bryan Reynolds homered to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Sunday.

Gonzalez and Reynolds finished with two hits each to help Pittsburgh salvage the finale of the three-game series in what could have been a sweep. The Pirates lost the first two games despite having the tying and winning runs on second and third with one out in the ninth in both games.

Pittsburgh starter Jared Jones left the game after he was struck on the right elbow on a comebacker to end the third inning. The ball deflected to Gonzalez at third, who threw out TJ Rumfield. The Pirates announced initial tests on the elbow were negative.

Yohan Ramirez (5-2) took over in the fourth and tossed two scoreless innings.

The Rockies only hit through six innings was Tyler Freeman’s infield single leading off the second inning. He later scored on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice.

Gonzalez put the Pirates in front in the fourth when he followed Reynolds’ leadoff double with his third home run of the season. Jared Triolo had an RBI double in the fifth against Michael Lorenzen (2-9), who is winless in 10 starts.

Pittsburgh made it 5-1 with four straight hits to begin the sixth inning, and then broke it open in the seventh. Spencer Horwitz and Brandon Lowe led off with singles and Reynolds hit a 433-foot shot into the second deck in right field against Juan Mejia.

Jake McCarthy and Willi Castro led off the eighth with singles and Rumfield followed with his 12th home run. Kyle Karros had an RBI double in the ninth and scored on a throwing error.

Up next

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (5-4, 5.25) faces Seattle on Tuesday night at home to begin a three-game series.

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.05) opens a three-game home series against Boston on Monday night.

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