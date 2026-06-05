Golden State visits Las Vegas following Wilson’s 25-point game

Golden State Valkyries (6-4, 3-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-3, 3-3 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (6-4, 3-2 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (6-3, 3-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Golden State Valkyries after A’ja Wilson scored 25 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 79-69 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas went 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference play last season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Golden State went 23-21 overall and 9-15 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg), Chennedy Carter: day to day (leg), Jewell Loyd: day to day (leg).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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