Giants take on the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (48-31, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-47, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Atlanta Braves (48-31, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

San Francisco is 33-47 overall and 16-21 at home. The Giants have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Atlanta is 48-31 overall and 24-17 in road games. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .332 batting average, and has 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 13 walks and 30 RBIs. Casey Schmitt is 17 for 39 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Michael Harris II leads the Braves with a .306 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 12 walks and 42 RBIs. Mauricio Dubon is 12 for 41 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Arraez: day-to-day (foot), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Susac: day-to-day (back), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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