Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires again after return for World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has retired from international soccer for the second time after the team’s…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has retired from international soccer for the second time after the team’s early World Cup exit.

The 40-year-old Neuer, who was coaxed out of retirement just before the tournament, said in TV interviews that Monday’s surprise defeat to Paraguay would be his last international game.

“Yes,” he told broadcaster Sportschau when asked if that was it, while he told Magenta TV he would not play on. “No. It’s very bitter to end it like this.”

Germany was eliminated when it lost 4-3 to Paraguay on penalties after the teams drew 1-1 with extra time.

Neuer had already retired from international soccer after the 2024 European Championship and had insisted he wouldn’t return.

Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann took over at Germany’s No. 1 following injuries to Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and had played in the team’s last six qualification games, as well as pre-tournament friendlies.

Despite denials from the player and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, speculation about Neuer’s potential return continued until Nagelsmann confirmed as much by including the Bayern Munich goalkeeper in his squad for the World Cup as Germany’s No. 1, demoting Baumann.

The move didn’t pay off. Neuer saved a penalty in the shootout against Paraguay but it wasn’t enough as three German players missed their spot kicks.

Neuer, who made his Germany debut in 2009, was the sole surviving member of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad. He played 128 games for Germany. ___

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