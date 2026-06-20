Germany 2, Ivory Coast 1

Ivory Coast 1 0 — 1 Germany 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Kessie, 30th minute. Second Half_2,…

Ivory Coast 1 0 — 1 Germany 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Kessie, 30th minute.

Second Half_2, Germany, Undav, (Amiri), 68th; 3, Germany, Undav, (Nmecha), 90th+4.

Goalies_Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, Alban Lafont, Mohamed Kone; Germany, Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nuebel.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Juan Gabriel Benitez. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Cardozo, Milciades Saldivar, Antonio Garcia. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.

A_43,036.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.