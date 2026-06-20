Germany 2, Ivory Coast 1

|Ivory Coast
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Germany
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Kessie, 30th minute.
Second Half_2, Germany, Undav, (Amiri), 68th; 3, Germany, Undav, (Nmecha), 90th+4.
Goalies_Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, Alban Lafont, Mohamed Kone; Germany, Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nuebel.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Juan Gabriel Benitez. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Cardozo, Milciades Saldivar, Antonio Garcia. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.
A_43,036.
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