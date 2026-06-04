García homers, Wheeler sharp as Phillies beat Padres 6-4 for season sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adolis García hit his first home run in nearly a month, Zack Wheeler allowed two hits in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adolis García hit his first home run in nearly a month, Zack Wheeler allowed two hits in seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies passed the San Diego Padres in the NL wild-card standings with a 6-4 victory on Thursday to complete a season sweep.

García, who signed with Philadelphia in the offseason to provide right-handed power to the lineup, went deep for the first time since May 6. His fifth homer this season came off San Diego starter Lucas Giolito (2-1) in the fifth inning to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Wheeler (5-1) took a no-hitter into the sixth before it was broken up on a bloop single by Bryce Johnson. Wheeler allowed two runs on a homer by Manny Machado while striking out eight.

The Phillies completed their second sweep of the Padres in a week, winning all six games this season. They are 24-10 under interim manager Don Mattingly and have gone from 10 games under .500 to a wild-card position in 37 days.

Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm had RBI singles for the Phillies, who have won seven of their last nine games.

The other Philadelphia runs scored on a throwing error by San Diego reliever Yuki Matsui on a pickoff attempt and a fielder’s choice by Brandon Marsh. It was the first time Philadelphia scored more than four runs since May 18, a span of 13 games.

Jackson Merrill homered in the ninth for the Padres, who have lost five straight games and 9 of 10, scoring a total of 17 runs in their nine losses.

Up next

The Padres return home to open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday. San Diego RHP Michael King (4-4, 3.18 ERA) starts against New York RHP Christian Scott (1-0, 2.97).

LHP Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.30) starts for the Phillies on Friday when they begin a three-day series against the Chicago White Sox and LHP Anthony Kay (5-1, 3.77).

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