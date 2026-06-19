Gage Jump spins gem and A’s score 5 in 1st to beat Angels 5-0 after Trout lands on injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gage Jump gave up one hit over seven sparkling innings, and Shea Langeliers and Tyler…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gage Jump gave up one hit over seven sparkling innings, and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first that sent the Athletics to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

The first six A’s batters got hits off Ryan Johnson, recalled from Double-A Rocket City before the game — when the Angels also placed star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Zack Gelof singled leading off to extend his hitting streak to 22 games, the longest current run in the majors, and Nick Kurtz doubled. Langeliers drove a three-run shot 430 feet to center field for his 19th homer this season, and Soderstrom followed with his 13th.

Jacob Wilson and Jonah Heim singled before Johnson (0-2) got his first out of the game on Carlos Cortes’ fly to center that advanced Wilson to third base. A sacrifice fly by Henry Bolte made it 5-0.

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