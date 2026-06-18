Gabby Williams scores 25 points in Valkyries’ 4th straight win, 91-80 over Wings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 25 points, Kaitlyn Chen came off the bench to score 15 points against…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 25 points, Kaitlyn Chen came off the bench to score 15 points against former UConn teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Dallas Wings 91-80 on Wednesday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and Jessica Shepard made all five of her first-quarter shots on the way to 14 points to go with 10 rebounds for Dallas. Bueckers and first-year guard Fudd had tough shooting nights, Bueckers going 5 of 13 for 15 points with eight assists and Fudd 4 of 13 with 10 points.

Veronica Burton and Bueckers collided and went down hard going for a loose ball with 58.1 seconds left but were able to stand.

Burton added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the Valkyries’ fourth straight victory and Kayla Thornton had 11 rebounds. Janelle Salaun contributed 12 points and Tiffany Hayes 10 in a 43-point bench performance for Golden State, which got 30 points from the reserves in a 78-58 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.

The Wings were 11 for 17 in the opening quarter and built a quick 26-17 lead before a cold second quarter. Dallas went 2 of 15 — 1 for 6 on 3-pointers — in the second quarter to fall behind 44-33 at halftime.

This after Dallas dominated in a 96-66 rout of the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

Fudd made her first visit as a pro to Chase Center where good friend Stephen Curry stars. Fudd joined his brand in November 2021 and the two-time NBA MVP offered his resources during her rehab from right knee surgery last year.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said before the game Chen — who made 7 of her 10 shots — had offered some insight on her former UConn teammates for the game plan.

Up next

Wings: Host Chicago on Saturday.

Valkyries: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.