From Whitehorse to No. 1? Maple Leafs GM Chayka travels north to meet with Gavin McKenna

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin McKenna left his family and friends behind in Whitehorse, Yukon, some six years ago to…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin McKenna left his family and friends behind in Whitehorse, Yukon, some six years ago to pursue his NHL dream.

Now, the NHL is traveling to one of Canada’s most remote regions to meet with McKenna — the 18-year-old forward projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft later this month.

“It was obviously an honor for him to come up there,” McKenna said Friday, referring to Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka’s recent trip to Whitehorse to meet with him and his family.

“Anytime he’s taking time out to come meet with you, it’s awesome,” he added, speaking at the NHL pre-draft prospects combine in Buffalo. “And it was good to meet with him and get a feel for him.”

The significance of Chayka’s trip can’t be understated. By winning the draft lottery last month, the Maple Leafs hold the No. 1 pick of the draft being held in Buffalo on June 26-27.

And the newly hired GM appreciates the chance and responsibility of placing an immediate stamp on his franchise’s future.

Without tipping his hand on who he might select, Chayka described his trip to the Klondike as important in getting a better understanding of who McKenna is as a person, beyond the prolific numbers he’s put up on both sides of the border.

As first impressions go, Chayka said: “I think there’s some real resolve around who he is and what his career means to him and his family. And I find it impressive.”

McKenna has done all he’s been asked to live up to being pegged the top prospect of his age group as many as three years ago.

He’s produced at more than a point-a-game pace and excelled on the international stage. And McKenna took one step further this season by showing he can adapt and excel against older and more physical competition by making the jump from the Western Hockey League to Penn State.

Now it’s a matter of waiting for the draft.

“It would be an honor. As a kid, that’s what you dream of,” McKenna said of potentially being selected No. 1 by Toronto. “And obviously, being a Canadian kid, going to a Canadian market would be pretty special.”

Though ranked as NHL Central Scouting’s top North American prospect, McKenna has competition in what’s considered a talented pool of players.

Central Scouting chief Dan Marr told The Associated Press as many as four players could go No. 1. Aside from McKenna, a right wing, there’s Swedish left winger Ivar Stenberg and Latvian defenseman Alberts Smits — the top-two ranked international prospects.

And then there’s Sault Ste. Marie defenseman Chase Reid, who is from Plymouth, Michigan, and considered the top-ranked U.S.-born prospect.

Much of the order will depend on how teams rate their needs positionally, Marr said, adding: “This could be a draft year where the top three teams selecting say, `We got the No. 1 guy on our list.’”

San Jose is scheduled to pick second, followed by Vancouver, Chicago and the New York Rangers.

Marr stood by McKenna as being the one player teams can’t pass up.

In two-plus seasons with WHL Medicine Hat, McKenna had 244 points (79 goals, 165 assists) in 133 games.

At Penn State, McKenna overcame an adjustment period in the first half of the season to finish fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games as a freshman. What shined through is 32 of his points coming in McKenna’s final 17 outings.

“I don’t know what more they expect him to do,” Marr said. “He’s showing he can adapt to the level of play, adapt to a different style of play. He just made himself more ready for the NHL.”

McKenna’s year at Penn State was not without its bumps. Aside from the slow start, he was involved in an on-campus altercation in which McKenna allegedly broke a man’s jaw in February.

Prosecutors have since dropped the most serious charge of aggravated assault. McKenna still faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, along with harassment and disorderly conduct.

Chayka investigated the matter by saying he talked to everyone involved. “We understand the situation, and we’re comfortable,” he said.

McKenna was not suspended by the team, and has not commented on what happened.

Where ever he’s drafted, McKenna is certain of one thing in knowing he’s going to have to become accustomed to big-city living. With Whitehorse’s population at about 35,000, McKenna said the largest market he’s lived was Kelowna, British Columbia (166,000), where he attended a hockey academy upon first leaving home.

“I’ve kind of figured out how to live away from home,” McKenna said. “And yeah, being a smalltown kid, moving to a big city would be pretty cool.” ___

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