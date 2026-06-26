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France 4, Norway 1

The Associated Press

June 26, 2026, 5:08 PM

France 3 1 4
Norway 1 0 1

First Half_1, France, Dembele, (Mbappe), 7th minute; 2, France, Dembele, (Mbappe), 20th; 3, Norway, Aasgaard, (Schjelderup), 21st; 4, France, Dembele, (Tchouameni), 32nd.

Second Half_5, France, Doue, (Barcola), 90th+4.

Goalies_France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser; Norway, Egil Selvik, Orjan Nyland, Sander Tangvik.

Yellow Cards_Berg, Norway, 10th; Tchouameni, France, 74th.

Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Ning Ma.

A_64,146.

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