France 3, Iraq 0

Iraq 0 0 — 0 France 1 2 — 3 First Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 14th minute. Second Half_2, France,…

Iraq 0 0 — 0 France 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 14th minute.

Second Half_2, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 54th; 3, France, Dembele, (Olise), 66th.

Goalies_Iraq, Ahmed Basil, Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Yellow Cards_Alammari, Iraq, 6th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.

A_68,324.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.