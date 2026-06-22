France 3, Iraq 0

|Iraq
|0
|0
|—
|0
|France
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 14th minute.
Second Half_2, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 54th; 3, France, Dembele, (Olise), 66th.
Goalies_Iraq, Ahmed Basil, Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.
Yellow Cards_Alammari, Iraq, 6th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.
A_68,324.
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