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France 3, Iraq 0

The Associated Press

June 22, 2026, 8:56 PM

Iraq 0 0 0
France 1 2 3

First Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Olise), 14th minute.

Second Half_2, France, Mbappe, (Dembele), 54th; 3, France, Dembele, (Olise), 66th.

Goalies_Iraq, Ahmed Basil, Fahad Talib, Jalal Hassan; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Yellow Cards_Alammari, Iraq, 6th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Lyes Arfa, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.

A_68,324.

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