Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur back at the track for Monaco Grand Prix after medical care

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari has confirmed that team principal Fred Vasseur is back with the team for the Monaco Grand…

MONACO (AP) — Ferrari has confirmed that team principal Fred Vasseur is back with the team for the Monaco Grand Prix after missing qualifying for the Formula 1 race for medical reasons.

Vasseur was absent from the track for qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari said he had undergone “medical checks” and was under observation at a local medical facility.

Ferrari said at the time it would not provide any details of why Vasseur had sought medical care.

The 58-year-old French racing boss has led Ferrari since 2022.

Ferrari showed strong pace in Monaco in Friday practice as it seeks to end a winless run in Grand Prix races going back to Oct. 2024, but slipped back in qualifying as Kimi Antonelli took pole position for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s race third for Ferrari with teammate Charles Leclerc fourth.

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