FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $350 World Cup Bonus + $25 Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can take advantage of two exclusive welcome offers on the World Cup by activating this FanDuel promo code. New users can grab a $350 sportsbook bonus along with a $25 FanDuel Predicts offer.

These premium promotions are strictly for new users, allowing you to use your bonus funds on this upcoming matchup as well as any other World Cup action happening this week. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Predicts to start reaping the rewards.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers 2 Different Options

Here is a quick breakdown of the welcome promotion available for the upcoming World Cup clash between Panama and England:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 to Win $50 Bonus for 7 Straight Days New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 27, 2026

To fully capitalize on this lucrative offer, new FanDuel customers simply need to register an account, make an initial deposit, and place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days to unlock the $350 in bonus bets. This unique promotion is perfectly structured for the daily action of the World Cup slate. Because the requirement spans a full week, bettors can also easily diversify their slips by wagering on the ongoing MLB season. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the baseball diamond or diving into international soccer, this structure allows first-time bettors to continually build their bankroll throughout the week.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Predicts can start making predictions on a wide range of markets. Simply signing up will be enough to unlock this $25 bonus. Don’t miss out on the chance to get the app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

England vs. Panama Betting Preview, Odds

Take a look at the current odds on England vs. Panama on FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Market Odds Panama Moneyline +1700 Draw +700 England Moneyline -700

When evaluating the best bets to make, England’s attacking firepower is hard to ignore. The Three Lions have scored four goals across their first two matches. Captain Harry Kane leads the charge with two goals on five shots on target, while Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have each found the back of the net.

Conversely, Panama has struggled to find a breakthrough. They have failed to score a single goal in their first two matches, despite registering 19 total shots (seven on target). Attackers like Cecilio Waterman and Edgar Yoel Barcenas have been active, but they face a tough task against an England side that has only conceded twice.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Panama vs. England match is a direct and straightforward process. Best of all, there is no manual promo code necessary to be entered during registration to secure your bonus.

To activate the promotion, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Register for a new account by following any of the official FanDuel links. Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place a minimum wager of $5 per day for 7 consecutive days.

Click here to sign up for FanDuel Predicts on an iOS device. Click here to start the registration process on an Android device. New players will lock in a $25 bonus after setting up a new account.